Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 6
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are looking to creep closer to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference when they hit the road to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.
Memphis is coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday – a game that Ja Morant and several other players ended up missing. Memphis is under .500 and fighting for a play-in tournament spot in the West this season.
So far in the 2025-26 campaign, the Spurs have wins by seven and 10 at home against Memphis, and oddsmakers have Wemby and company favored to win Tuesday’s contest.
The Spurs dropped their last game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, but they are rested and still 7-3 straight up over their last 10 games.
As for the Grizzlies, they still remain without several key rotation pieces, including Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Ty Jerome and potentially Morant (questionable) in this matchup.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s Western Conference battle.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Spurs -5.5 (-118)
- Grizzlies +5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Spurs: -230
- Grizzlies: +190
Total
- 239.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Spurs vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 6
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Spurs record: 25-10
- Grizzlies record: 15-20
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- Victor Wembanyama – questionable
- Harrison Ingram – out
- David Jones Garcia – out
- Stanley Umude – out
- Devin Vassell – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ja Morant – questionable
- Zach Edey – out
- Cedric Coward – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- John Konchar – out
- Jahmai Maschack – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – questionable
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Dylan Harper OVER 10.5 Points (-116)
In today’s best NBA prop bets for SI Betting, I broke down why Harper could have a big game:
San Antonio Spurs guard Dyland Harper is averaging 11.6 points per game this season while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 27.0 percent from 3.
I think the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is a great bet to hit his season average on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, who allow the most points per game in the NBA to opposing point guards – 29.06 – this season.
Harper has 11 or more points in 16 of his 25 appearances this season, although he did cool off a bit in the month of December.
Still, with Victor Wembanyama dealing with a knee injury and likely to be on a minutes limit if he plays Tuesday, there should be more shots to go around for Harper.
In his lone meeting with Memphis this season, Harper had 15 points on 10 shots in just 20:35 of playing time.
Spurs vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Spurs are the bet to make in Memphis:
The San Antonio Spurs are hoping to get Victor Wembanyama (knee) back in the lineup on Tuesday night against Memphis, as he was a full participant in the team’s practice on Monday and traveled to Memphis for this game.
So, I’m running to grab the Spurs at -5.5 against a Grizzlies team that won’t have Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., John Konchar and Cedric Coward on Tuesday. Plus, Ja Morant is listed as questionable after missing Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Grizzlies have gone 13-3 against teams that are below .500 this season, but they are just 2-17 against teams that are .500 or better. The Spurs fall into the over .500 category, as they hold the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Plus, Memphis is just 1-6 against the spread when set as a home underdog in the 2025-26 season.
If Wemby returns, this line may shift in favor of the Spurs, but I like them to win this game regardless on Tuesday. San Antonio ranks sixth in the league in net rating, and it’s gone 10-4 in the 14 games that Wembanyama has missed.
Pick: Spurs -5.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.