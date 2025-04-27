All 76ers

NBA Insider Suggests Sixers Have ‘Hottest Seats’ in NBA

Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse have a lot of pressure for next season.

Justin Grasso

Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey addresses the media with head coach Nick Nurse after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey addresses the media with head coach Nick Nurse after the game against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

When an NBA team enters a season with high expectations and fails to come close to the goal of contending for a spot in the championship, somebody typically takes the fall. The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves missing the playoffs during a season where they thought they could contend for a title. The head coach, Nick Nurse, will be back, along with President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey.

Like many across the NBA, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was quite shocked to see no major changes coming out of Philadelphia at the end of the 2024-2025 season.

“I was mildly surprised,” Windhorst said on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show.’

But after doing some digging into the situation, Windhorst realized that the team’s two major moves, which created plenty of criticism throughout the year, were ultimately backed by the team’s Managing Partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

“They were on board with it,” Windhorst said of the Joel Embiid extension and the Paul George signing in free agency. “I think they are giving him the grace that this was a terrible year in terms of injury and misfortune.”

Morey struck the deals, taking gambles on the future of Embiid and George, two players with a combined 16 All-Star nods, but plenty of injury history to worry about. In year one of the new star pairing, injuries piled up for both of them. George played in just 41 games while Embiid failed to suit up for at least 20 matchups. With Embiid and George both over 30, Morey’s massive gamble is off to a rough start.

As for Nurse, he’s in a role that’s been losing job security league-wide at a rapid pace. Head coaches tend to take the fall faster than anybody, but the Sixers have to be understanding of the situation he was placed in. Not only did the Sixers barely get a chance to utilize the heavily featured stars, but the Sixers were rolling with different lineups so frequently due to injuries across the roster. You’d have a hard time finding any coach who could succeed in Nurse’s situation from this past season.

Joel Embiid Paul Georg
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Paul George (8) defend against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While the Sixers are going to keep the front office and coaching leaders the same, they could enter the 2025-2026 on the hot seat.

“What I would say to both Daryl and Nick is, you have no margin for error now,” Windhorst finished. “If next year isn’t an excellent year—I would say that the hottest seats in the NBA right now are probably Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse.”

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News