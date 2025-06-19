All 76ers

NBA Insider Weighs in on Future of Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Trio

76ers expected to run it back with trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.

Kevin McCormick

Nov 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Injured Philadelphia 76ers Paul George (R) and Joel Embiid (L) look on during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
A little less than a year ago, the Philadelphia 76ers had the basketball world buzzing when they signed Paul George to a max contract in free agency. Ahead of what could be a busy offseason for them, one insider touched on the future of the roster's core.

Slotting in a versatile wing with the duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, many believed the Sixers built a trio capable of contending for a title. However, this group's first year together did not go as planned. Injuries left the roster depleted on a nightly basis, making it hard to remain competitive. Along with failing to make the playoffs, the Sixers didn't get to see their new trio in action together much. Before they were all shut down due to various ailments, Embiid, Maxey, and PG only appeared in a total of 15 games.

Joel Embii
Dec 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Paul George (8) react to a play against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

After how things unfolded for this trio last year, many have speculated on whether the Sixers should put an end to this experiment before it even gets off the ground. That said, it doesn't appear that will be the case. In his latest column of NBA intel, insider Marc Stein stated the Sixers plan to run it back with the group of All-Stars next season.

"So the Sixers expect to operate near (or maybe even above) the second apron for this upcoming campaign," Stein wrote. "Sources say, as they prepare to give Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey another shot to try to contend for a championship after they managed to appear in just 15 games (7-8) together this season.”

Seeing that the Sixers have little to no sample size to work off of, running it back seems like the most logical option. Coming off an injury-ridden campaign, all three players are at their lowest from a value standpoint. Also, with the East being wide open, the Sixers could quickly climb the ranks again if this trio enters the 2026 campaign in a good place physically.

