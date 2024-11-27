NBA Legend Has Critical Take on Joel Embiid’s Leadership
The start of the season hasn’t been too kind for the Philadelphia 76ers, with the team posting a record of 3-13, which sees them sitting right above the Washington Wizards at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
While injuries have played a large part in the team’s struggles, some of them have subsided with the likes of Joel Embiid returning to the court, while their lackluster performances haven’t.
Following the Sixers’ loss to the Miami Heat, there was an over-hour-long players-only meeting, in which it was reported that Tyrese Maxey called out Embiid for his tardiness to team activities.
After the details broke, some started to question the character of the Sixers’ star center, including Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.
In an episode of KG Certified, the former NBA Champion questioned Embiid’s leadership skills.
”I don’t think Joel is the leader of the team, I’m just being honest,” said Garnett, “He may be the best player, but he doesn’t come off to be vocal, I’ve never seen him in a huddle… from what I’ve heard and what I’ve known, he really stays to himself.”
Garnett would go as far as to say that Embiid’s load management antics and lack of leadership doesn’t ring to what it means to play in Philadelphia.
”It all started to go down hill when your best player said he wasn’t going to play back to backs… the DNA of Philly, they tough, they rugged… I don’t identify what’s going on in Philly, that ain’t what I know Philly to be," stated Garnett.
Embiid has managed to appear in four games for the Sixers this season, averaging 19 points and seven rebounds. He will miss his third game in a row on Wednesday when the Sixers host the Houston Rockets at the Wells Fargo Center.