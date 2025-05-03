NBA Mock Trade Imagines Giannis Antetokounmpo to Sixers
Another first-round exit for the Milwaukee Bucks calls for another summer filled with questions surrounding the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Wisconsin.
The Greek Freak just wants to win. Years after getting a taste of what it’s like to hold the NBA Championship trophy, Antetokounmpo’s situation seems to be heading towards a rebuild soon.
Antetokounmpo’s top sidekicks are gone, as the Bucks moved on from Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. While they took a big swing on Damian Lillard last year, the veteran guard is in for a long recovery next year after tearing his Achilles in the 2025 playoffs.
A forced trade doesn’t seem that far-fetched for Giannis these days. A recent roundup of mock trades created by The Athletic created a potential framework, which imagines Antetokounmpo joining the Philadelphia 76ers.
In this scenario, the Sixers land the former MVP on his own. They part ways with Paul George, Jared McCain, a 2025 first-rounder, a 2028 first-rounder from the Los Angeles Clippers, a 2029 pick swap from the Los Angeles Clippers, and a 2030 first-rounder.
“Obviously, taking back George is a tough proposition, but this is a trade proposal rich in assets, beginning with the 2025 first-round pick, which would land in the top six if Philadelphia keeps control. McCain is a terrific young prospect who would immediately give Milwaukee two young players to build off.”
The Bucks would have to fully commit to a rebuild if they are moving on from Antetokounmpo. If the 35-year-old sharpshooter had fewer seasons left on his expensive contract, maybe this deal could work for Milwaukee, as they would have the flexibility to move George to another contender.
Not only did George just wrap up one of his worst scoring seasons in years, while battling multiple injuries, but the veteran is just one season into a four-year deal. The Athletic’s Bucks Insider described this type of framework as “insulting” for Milwaukee.
The Bucks wouldn’t make this trade, and it’s hard to imagine the Sixers would truly enter the market for Antetokounmpo anyway. As dominant as he is, the Sixers learned that the veteran superteam isn’t a recipe for guaranteed success. This year, they have to commit to a more balanced approach and seek continuity.