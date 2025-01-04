NBA News: Cam Johnson Trade State Before 76ers Matchup
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are paying a visit to one of the NBA’s most notable trade market sellers, the Brooklyn Nets.
At this point, it’s no secret the Nets are rebuilding. Since the 2024 offseason, Brooklyn has parted ways with several key players.
Could Cam Johnson be the next domino to fall? According to ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst, the Brooklyn veteran has “many suitors.” That’s no surprise, considering Johnson is an experienced role-playing veteran who has displayed tremendous value in a limited role over time. [h/t Bleacher Report]
The 28-year-old could be an ideal piece for a contending team, but Johnson doesn’t seem to have a discounted price tag on him at the moment.
Per Windhorst, there is a steep price for Johnson’s services. What it cost the Golden State Warriors to land the standout guard Dennis Schroder won’t be a similar situation for Johnson’s next potential landing spot.
Schroder parted ways with the Nets after getting off to a hot start. He was sent to the championship-hopeful Golden State Warriors. The only player exchanged in the deal was the injured De’Anthony Melton, who is set to see his contract expire in the summer.
Two weeks later, the Nets made a deal to reunite with D’Angelo Russell, whose time with the Los Angeles Lakers was clearly coming to an end. Once again, a former Sixer was included in the deal as Shake Milton joined Dorian Finney-Smith in going to the Lakers.
Cam Johnson’s Status vs 76ers in Doubt
When the Nets took on the Milwaukee Bucks recently, Johnson seemed to have suffered an ankle injury late in the game.
The setback has put Johnson’s status against the Sixers on Saturday night in question. According to the official NBA injury report, Johnson is doubtful to play as he deals with an ankle sprain.
Since the injury isn’t anything too significant, Johnson’s status as a potential pre-deadline acquisition for a team shouldn’t be in jeopardy. He’s just unlikely to take on the 76ers on Saturday.
In 32 games this season, Johnson has posted averages of 20 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Taking 7.5 threes per game, Johnson is knocking down 44 percent of his long-range attempts.
The Sixers and the Nets are slated for a 6 PM ET tip.