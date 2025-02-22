NBA News: Former 76ers Forward Lands Contract With Wizards
At the 2023 trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made a big change regarding one of their key prospects at the time. With him getting ready to be extension eligible that coming offseason, they traded defensive standout Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers.
In return, the Sixers landed a young forward in Jalen McDaniels who was starting to show some promise. Standing at 6-foot-9, he had all the physical attributes to be a productive role player at the wing in the modern NBA.
McDaniels' time in Philly ended up being brief, as he appear in 24 games following the trade. During that stretch, he averaged 6.7 PPG and 3.2 RPG. Upon hitting the free-agent market that summer, the front office decided not to retain him.
After playing in 50 games for the Toronto Raptors last season, McDaniels has not found himself on an NBA roster this year. However, that is about to change. On Saturday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that McDaniels has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards.
Prior to landing this 10-day deal, McDaniels had being playing for the Wizards' G-League affiliate. He showed some promise, averaging 13.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 2.1 APG across 18 regular season matchups. With this call-up, McDaniels now has an opportunity to try and work his way back on to an NBA roster.
Even though they walked out of the trade deadline with players like Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart, the Wizards are a young team focused on development. Now back at the NBA level, McDaniels will attempt to show the organization he could be a complementary piece alongside core prospects Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly.