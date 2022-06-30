NBA News: Former Knicks Guard Kemba Walker Set to Become a Free Agent

Over the last few years, veteran NBA point guard Kemba Walker has struggled to find a consistent fit on a team. After becoming the ninth-overall pick in the 2011 draft out of UConn, Walker carved out a solid career for himself with the Charlotte Hornets.

Walker spent the first eight seasons of his career on the Hornets. By year two, he was a full-time starter and by the 2017 season, Walker established himself as an NBA All-Star.

After eight years in Charlotte, Walker searched for a different situation that would put him on a team that has better chances of winning a title right away. The veteran guard joined the Boston Celtics through a sign-and-trade and landed a max contract.

Walker’s time in Boston didn’t go as planned. In his second and final season with the Celtics, the veteran guard put up 19 points per game while draining 36 percent of his threes. Last offseason, Walker was traded by the Celtics to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As expected, the rebuilding Thunder bought out Walker and allowed him to become a free agent. A few days later, Walker inked a deal with the New York Knicks.

Similar to his time in Boston, Walker struggled to make an impact in New York. In 37 games, the veteran averaged just 25 minutes on the floor and put up 11 points per game while shooting 36 percent from three. After struggling to see the court consistently with the Knicks, it came as no surprise that Walker would be one and done in New York.

On the night of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Knicks included Walker in a three-way trade, involving the Detroit Pistons and his former team, the Charlotte Hornets. While Walker was Detroit-bound in the deal, it became clear he wasn’t going to be with the Pistons for long.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Walker and the Pistons are finalizing a contract buyout. Now, Walker will hit the free agency market for the second-straight offseason.

Right now, Walker’s market is unclear. For a hopeful contender like the Philadelphia 76ers, they could show interest in Walker if the veteran guard is willing to take a backup ball-handler role.

In that case, he could be a nice fit for the Sixers as they’ve struggled to find consistency off the bench down the stretch of the last couple of seasons. Perhaps, Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front office will give the former Hornets standout a look this offseason.

