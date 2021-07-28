NBA News: DeMar DeRozan Prioritizing Winning in Free Agency

Sports Illustrated home
NBA News: Spurs' DeMar DeRozan Prioritizing Winning in Free Agency

We are less than a week away from the start of NBA free agency. Rumors of All-Stars potentially requesting trades have overshadowed things, but there will be some enticing players hitting the open market. 

One of the big names hitting free agency is Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan. After spending the last three seasons in San Antonio, the four-time All-Star could be on the move. 

At 31-years-old, DeRozan still has a lot to offer a team looking for his services. He has shown he is still one of the most consistent scorers in the league, averaging 20+ PPG for the last eight seasons. Last season for the Spurs, he averaged 21.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and a career-high 6.9 APG. 

The longtime Toronto Raptor opened up about his impending free agency with Shannon Sharpe on his Club ShayShay podcast. At this point in his career, DeRozan is focused on competing. 

"It's all about winning at this point. I'm going into my thirteenth season, just seeing all these guys compete for championships," said DeRozan. 

Having the opportunity to compete for a title is something that has escaped DeRozan throughout his career. That is why he is now focusing more on improving his chances of contention than just hunting a big payday. 

One team sure to be connected to DeRozan in free agency is the Lakers. Not only do they give him the chance to chase a title, but DeRozan would be returning to his hometown area. 

With his willingness to take a pay cut in order to be in a situation that lands him a deep playoff run, DeRozan becomes a more appealing free-agent target. He has proven he can still score at a high rate and bolster any team he lands on. Multiple contenders will likely be competing to acquire DeRozan once free agency officially goes underway. 

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

