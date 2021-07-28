Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
NBA Releases Key Dates for Philadelphia 76ers 2021-2022 Season

NBA Releases Key Dates for Philadelphia 76ers 2021-2022 Season

Author:
Publish date:

With the 2020-2021 NBA season officially wrapped up with the Milwaukee Bucks crowned as champions, the offseason is finally here. As we've known for quite some time now, the first major date of the new year will be on Thursday, July 29, as the NBA Draft is set to kick off.

Then, roughly a week later, the new year really begins as the Philadelphia 76ers, and the rest of the league will have the opportunity to begin negotiating deals with free agents through the open market.

Although the league hasn't made any team's schedule official just yet, the NBA did announce some of the major dates for next season on Tuesday, beginning with the free agency negotiating period. 

Dates to Keep an Eye on

  • August 2, 2021: Free Agency Negotiating Period Begins at 6 PM EST.
  • August 6, 2021: Free Agency Signing Period Begins at 12:01 PM EST.
  • August 8-17, 2021: NBA Summer League
  • September 28, 2021: Training Camp Begins
  • October 19, 2021: Regular Season Begins
  • April 10, 2022: Regular Season Concludes
  • April 12-15, 2022: NBA Play-In Tournament
  • April 16, 2022: NBA Playoffs Begin
  • June 2, 2022: NBA Finals Begin
  • June 19, 2022: Game 7 of NBA Finals (Final Game of Season, If Necessary) 
  • June 23, 2022: NBA Draft

With the 2020-2021 NBA season ending in mid-July, the NBA had intentions of getting next season back on track following two odd seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a late October start, it seems the league is finally getting things back to normal.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

USATSI_16291179_168388689_lowres (1)
News

NBA Releases Key Dates for 76ers 2021-2022 Season

USATSI_16111936_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: DeMar DeRozan Prioritizing Winning in Free Agency

USATSI_13922598_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Ben Simmons Trade Talks to Get Serious This Week

USATSI_15374642_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rumors: Raptors Showing Most Interest in Ben Simmons so far?

USATSI_15461016_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rumors: League Execs Believe 76ers Would Hold Onto Ben Simmons

USATSI_16226817_168388689_lowres
News

Dwight Howard Trying to Add New Element to His Game

USATSI_15744772_168388689_lowres
News

76ers, Lakers Among 5 Teams Showing Interest in Raptors' Kyle Lowry

USATSI_16055872_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Expected to Move on From Bledsoe After Trade