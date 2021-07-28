NBA Releases 76ers' 2021 Summer League Schedule

Due to the strange scheduling of last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA couldn't host the young pool of prospects in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the annual Summer League.

Now that the NBA is working on getting the yearly schedule back on track, they've found a way to get the Summer League back in action. According to a press release from the NBA on Wednesday, the 2021 NBA Summer League will officially begin on August 8, 2021.

The first game will be held at 1 PM PST. between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks. The Philadelphia 76ers will begin their four-game schedule the next day.

The Sixers' Summer League Schedule

Monday, August 9, 2021, vs. Dallas Mavericks at 4 PM on NBA TV

Thursday, August 12, 2021, vs. Atlanta Hawks at 9 PM on ESPN2

Saturday, August 14, 2021, vs. Boston Celtics at 5 PM on NBA TV

Sunday, August 15, 2021, vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 PM on ESPN2

* All times listed are Eastern Standard

Each team will play a four-game schedule throughout the week. The two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the championship game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 PM EST, which will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The 28 teams that don't make the championship game will get to play an additional game, which will be scheduled at a later date, depending on how the league shakes out by the end of the week.

