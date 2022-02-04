NBA Reveals 2022 All-Star Court Design

Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers' 2021-2022 NBA season will take a pause for a bit as the All-Star break arrives. At that point, a select number of players will make their way to Cleveland, Ohio, for the league's All-Star weekend festivities.

Typically, the 76ers have at least a couple of representatives at All-Star weekend, as their roster has employed multiple All-Stars over the last few seasons in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

With Simmons off the court due to personal reasons for the Sixers' first 51 games of the year, the young guard did not pick up his fourth All-Star nod after getting voted in over the last three seasons.

As for Embiid, he'll make an appearance once again this year. Although Embiid didn't get to play in the All-Star game last year due to COVID-19 contact tracing, the big man earned his fourth-straight nod in 2021.

Then under two weeks ago, Embiid learned that he earned his fifth-straight nod this season. For the fourth time in his career, Embiid will be a starter, and he'll be playing on the 75th Anniversary court design, which was revealed on Friday morning.

The Design

Last week, the NBA announced the All-Star starters and revealed the jerseys. This week, the reserves were unveiled along with the court design. Next up, the teams will be put together via a draft. According to the league, the NBA All-Stars draft will take place on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The event will begin at 6:30 PM ET.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.