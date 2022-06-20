NBA Reveals Sixers' Summer League Schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers' Summer League schedule is set to kick off in a few weeks.

On Monday, the league announced that the Sixers' Las Vegas Summer League run will begin on July 9th, 2022. The 76ers will begin their schedule against the Toronto Raptors.

A Look at the Full Schedule

Thursday, July 7: vs. Toronto Raptors at 3:30 PM

Sunday, July 10: vs. Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 PM

Wednesday, July 13: vs. Miami Heat at 9:00 PM

Friday, July 15: vs. Denver Nuggets at 6:00 PM

The games for the entire league will take place from July 7-17. Teams will play at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

All 75 games of the 11-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Games will also be available to stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN App, according to a press release.

After every team plays four games from July 7-15, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Last season, the Sixers finished the Summer League with a 3-2 record. The team was led by former first-round pick Tyrese Maxey for two games before he took the rest of the schedule off.

This summer, the Sixers will have a fresh group of players looking to develop and get eyes on them ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

