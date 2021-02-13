NBA Rumors: JJ Redick No Longer Interested in a Possible Trade to Sixers?

JJ Redick's short stint with the New Orleans Pelicans could end soon. As the 36-year-old guard slowly falls out of favor on a young New Orleans team, there's been a lot of trade speculation surrounding the veteran sharpshooter.

A few weeks ago, it was rumored that Redick would be open to a trade. And if the Pelicans are shopping him, they should see what they can get from an Eastern Conference team such as the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, or his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

At this point, though, it's rumored the veteran guard isn't set on moving to Boston or returning to Philly. Instead, he reportedly wants to be closer to home in New York with the Knicks or the Nets.

Regardless of what Redick wants, it will ultimately be up to the Pelicans to decide where they want to send him if they do end up trading him at all before the deadline. The Sixers, who could use some help in the three-point shooting department off the bench, would likely inquire about the veteran sharpshooter.

However, Redick might not solve everything on their very short list of problems. While his stint with the Sixers was memorable as he averaged 17 points-per-game while shooting 40-percent over two seasons, Redick's numbers have taken a dip this year. In 22 games off the bench, Redick has averaged eight points-per-game and shot just 35-percent from three.

Sixers backup guard Furkan Korkmaz has averaged around the same amount in seven fewer games after a slow start due to injury. In 15 games, Korkmaz has knocked down 34-percent of his threes while contributing to 8.6 points-per-game.

Redick's playoff experience surely makes him more valuable in this case, but the 76ers might have to focus more on finding another forward to bring into the picture. Lately, rumors have indicated that Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica is on Daryl Morey's radar.

If that's the case, then the Sixers will likely use some of the assets they would use in a hypothetical Redick trade for Bjelica. A Sixers-Redick reunion would be a feel-good story after the veteran mentioned before leaving, he preferred to finish his career in Philly, but it seems there's a higher chance he lands in New York instead.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_