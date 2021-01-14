NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Have Interest in Wizards' Bradley Beal

For months we've heard countless rumors surrounding a possible trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets. As Rockets superstar James Harden made it painfully obvious he wanted out, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey reportedly called his former employer to see if a deal was possible.

The Rockets apparently wanted Sixers star Ben Simmons and then some, but their expensive demands didn't move the needle for Philadelphia.

Since reports indicated the Sixers showed a willingness to include Simmons in a possible trade, followed with Daryl Morey shooting that notion down, the rumors surrounding a possible Rockets-Sixers trade have since cooled down.

Just as one door for a Sixers trade closes, another one seems to have opened. Now, there's some smoke around a possible Sixers trade for Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

"Teams already widely known to have interest in Harden, such as the Nets and Sixers, would unsurprisingly also have interest in Beal, league sources say…Philadelphia, however, remains a threat to acquire anyone if Daryl Morey is willing to give up Ben Simmons. How many draft picks or young players he’d be willing to add with Simmons may be the bigger question."

Despite swapping John Wall for former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, the Wizards have not looked good this year. Through 11 games so far this season, Washington has underwhelmed as they achieved a record of 3-8.

Although their record is bad, it hasn't all been ugly for the Wizards. Washington's star guard Bradley Beal has been on a mission this season. In ten games, the veteran guard has averaged a career-high of 34 points-per-game.

Even though he's having a fantastic season personally, Beal is clearly frustrated his contributions haven't helped his team win games. There have been rumors in the past that Beal has wanted a change of scenery, but the Wizards never showed commitment to moving on from him.

If they continue to struggle, though, Washington should expect calls from contenders. And just as O'Connor reported, the 76ers could likely be one of the teams inquiring about the 27-year-old guard.

The chances of Washington moving on from Beal this year are slim, but the 76ers have the assets to put together an intriguing package that the Wizards would have to consider. Whether that will happen or not will remain unknown until the trade deadline inches a little closer.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_