Ryan Broekhoff Thanks Sixers for Opportunity

A second chance wasn't enough for Ryan Broekhoff. Last month, the Philadelphia 76ers added the veteran guard as they looked to fill up the roster to 20 players before entering training camp on the first of December.

Considering he was brought in on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, it was clear Broekhoff had an uphill battle as he attempted to crack the main roster. The former Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter hoped to pick up some minutes in the preseason to make his case for the Sixers, but the organization didn't keep him around long enough.

On Monday, a source confirmed to Sports Illustrated that the Sixers planned to waive both Broekhoff and former Los Angeles Clippers veteran guard Derrick Walton Jr. Unfortunately, their departures come just one day before the Sixers' preseason debut.

On Tuesday, hours before the Sixers' first preseason matchup against their Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics, Broekhoff took to Twitter to thank the 76ers organization for giving him an opportunity to try and make the final roster twice.

Broekhoff's first attempt came back in the summer, right before the 76ers traveled to Orlando, Florida, for the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season. Despite having a handful of wings already on the roster, Broekhoff hoped his 40-percent average from beyond-the-arc could help him earn some minutes with the Sixers.

However, he ended up staying back home due to COVID-19 related issues regarding his family. Now, Broekhoff will hit the free agency market once again as the 76ers will leave the final roster spot battle up to veteran guard Justin Anderson and veteran forward Vincent Poirier.

