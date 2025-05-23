NBA Scout Casts Doubts About Potential Sixers Draft Target
After securing the third pick in the NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers have begun a wide search for the right young talent to bring onto their ready-made roster. Still weeks away from the important decision, one scout wasn't shy about his skepticism regarding one of the top prospects.
Aside from Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey is a prospect that many believe has one of the highest ceilings in this class. However, he's become a bit of a polarizing figure. Bailey certainly has the intangibles to thrive in the modern NBA, but he's going to need time to develop and fine-tune his craft.
Following the draft combine, the people at HoopsHype put out an updated version of their mock draft. With the third pick, the Sixers decided to take a chance on the Rutgers forward. While speaking anonymously, an NBA scout opened up on his Bailey's game.
"The shot selection at Rutgers last year left a lot to be desired. Part of that is because he played on a bad team and had to take a lot of tough shots," the scout said. "Especially since he’s six-seven and not six-ten anymore, he’s really going to have to show that he’s made strides as a playmaker. One assist per game isn’t going to cut it. I know he was on a bad team, but that’s just not going to cut it.”
Taking a prospect with a long-term developmental track does create some issues for the Sixers. Looking ahead to next season, they'll be looking to get back in the title hunt with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George leading the charge. Because of this, they'll need a rookie who is able to make some sort of impact on day one.
With his size and shooting ability, Bailey is someone the Sixers should certainly be considering. That said, the fact that he's likely going to be a long-term project is something they should keep in the back of their minds.