NBA Scout Compares Potential Sixers Draft Target to Nuggets’ Big Man

Khaman Maluach was recently compared to two NBA All-Stars ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso

Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) raise the East Region trophy after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Just as the early entry deadline was approaching for the 2025 NBA Draft, Duke center Khaman Maluach told the University that he was taking his talents to the big league.

The move didn’t come as a shock. Before the NCAA even fired up March Madness, Maluach was getting lottery love, which was already a clear sign he could be a one-and-done prospect.

As the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024-2025 season was winding down, their top-six odds were increasing with every loss. Frequently, Philly would find themselves linked to Maluach in mock drafts across the net.

Since Maluach has been seen as a top 10 prospect in the months leading up to the draft, he’s set to become one of the first centers off the board in June’s draft. According to HoopsHype, one scout compared Maluach to a hybrid of Denver NuggetsDeAndre Jordan and Minnesota TimberwolvesRudy Gobert.

“Maluach is raw but huge and super athletic. Hands aren’t great, though. One guy I know called him a lankier DeAndre Jordan. But maybe Rudy Gobert’s hands?’” HoopsHype reported. “Not the same instincts as Gobert. DJ was also underrated in terms of feel. And Maluach isn’t some elite rim protector. I see the appeal, but he has a ways to go. Starting center? Probably. Star? I’m not sold.”

Khaman Maluach
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) shoots the ball over Houston Cougars forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Although Gobert tends to be a polarizing player in the league, his defensive value has placed him in the star-caliber category throughout his career. As for DeAndre Jordan, the one-time Sixer has a decent resume for himself as well with an All-Star nod, All-NBA First Team acknowledgement, multiple third-team nods, and two All-Defensive First Team honors..

Maluach didn’t play high school ball in the States, but his presence at NBA Africa Academy earned him interest from some of the top schools in the NCAA. At Duke, the center started 39 games as a freshman. He produced nine points per game, along with seven rebounds and one block.

Unless the Sixers get an unlucky draw to fall out of the top six, they’ll get a shot at a top prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. Maluach could be a prospect in play for Philly.

Justin Grasso
