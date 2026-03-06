Jabari Walker Cements His Place in Philadelphia With Latest Collaboration

If someone strolled through Oxford Avenue and Wakeling Street on Thursday afternoon, they would spot Jabari Walker at Frankford High School. After playing two games in two days, Walker traversed to North Philadelphia on a dreary afternoon to meet students and leave a lasting mark on the school.

The Sixers power forward partnered with Skechers and national nonprofit organization AdoptAClassroom.org to donate $25,000 to Frankford High School. The money will go to the school’s athletics and STEM programs.

Joined by Franklin the Dog, Walker engaged students in a school-wide assembly, leaving them with something to remember.

“Through this special assembly, he will connect directly with local students, share his personal journey to the NBA, and reinforce the importance of hard work, discipline, teamwork, and perseverance—both on and off the court,” Skechers said in a press release. “His participation reflects a meaningful investment in the Philadelphia community and the next generation of student-athletes and leaders.”

The assembly began at 1:30 p.m. ET and lasted one hour, during which Walker shared his story with all in attendance. Student athletes from Frankford’s men’s and women’s basketball teams spoke to him during a brief Q&A session and later received free pairs of Skechers basketball shoes.

To put a bow on the experience, the parties involved presented the donation to the students as a surprise. The school will split the check into two categories—$15,000 toward sports and $10,000 into STEM.

This event marked the fifth straight year that Skechers has raised funds to support AdoptAClassroom.org. They have raised more than $670,000 since 2021 and helped over 17,000 students in under-resourced schools across the United States and Puerto Rico, from classroom supplies to athletic resources.

Walker cements his place in Philadelphia

Thursday’s event capped off a busy 72 hours for Walker. Philadelphia split its set of back-to-back games, falling to the San Antonio Spurs 131-91 on Tuesday and defeating the Utah Jazz 106-102 on Wednesday.

Walker made the most out of this stretch despite mixed results from the Sixers.

The 23-year-old scored a then-season-high 20 points versus San Antonio, 15 of which came in the fourth quarter. Walker outdid himself against Utah, recording a new season-high of 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting from three-point range and 10 rebounds.

His memorable week wasn't without a few hiccups, though.

Jabari Walker says he bought a brand new car today ... and scratched it within the first 30 minutes of owning it.



"When I saw the first two 3s go in, I said 'Okay. Alright. This is a whole new world. I got a chance to redeem myself'. I forgot about what happened earlier today… pic.twitter.com/1aIwjftkyz — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) March 5, 2026

Although Walker hasn’t fully cemented himself in Nick Nurse’s rotation, he has made the most of his opportunities. The Sixers rewarded the Colorado product by converting him from a two-way contract to a standard two-year, $3.3 million deal on February 19. His deal is fully guaranteed for the remainder of this season and has $250,000 guaranteed in 2026-27.

Now that he's calling Philadelphia home, Walker is focused on making high-energy plays from Xfinity Mobile Arena to the other side of Broad Street.