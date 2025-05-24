NBA Scout Weighs in on key Philadelphia 76ers Draft Debate
Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in an extremely tough predicament. Armed with the No. 3 pick, they have a slew of talented draft prospects to choose from.
When it comes to the incoming class, Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are widely regarded as the clear-cut top two talents in this draft. After that, there are a handful of guys who have a case to be slotted in at No. 3. Among that group is Rutgers forward Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor.
A few weeks removed from the draft lottery, the people at HoopsHype put together an updated mock draft. It also included snippets from personnel around the league giving their thoughts on the top picks. When it comes to the debate between Edgecombe and Bailey, one NBA scout feels one of them has a clear edge over the other.
Jumps out of the gym, an athleticism special that you can fly, but his defense is special. I think VJ is better [than Ace]. He’s a better playmaker, his shot is better, and he’s better defensively, which means he can contribute from day one type stuff. Long-term, I just think there’s more upside, and I think he can at least be like a solid role player with ace potential.
The main reason why Bailey is so high on draft boards is because of his upside. Standing at 6-foot-7 with the ability to score on the outside, he has the makings of a high-level forward in the NBA. That said, he is seen as a long-term project who needs time before coming close to his ceiling.
As for Edgecome, he is one of the top athletes in the 2025 draft at the guard position. He put together a strong showing at Baylor, posting averages of 15.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 3.2 APG. With his combination of athleticism and explosiveness in an NBA-ready body, Edgecome is much more suited to help out a team on day one.
With the roster looking to compete right now, the Sixers have to consider the short and long-term view when making this decision. Still roughly a month away from the draft, Daryl Morey and the front office have some time before having to make a final choice.