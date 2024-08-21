NBA Star Confident Orlando Magic Are Threats to Sixers, Celtics
Some of the Eastern Conference’s top contenders improved on paper this offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks made the most noise with their moves as they added dynamic players to their rosters.
The Boston Celtics certainly can’t be forgotten as they enter the 2024-2025 campaign as the defending champions.
As much as the Sixers, Celtics, and Knicks are labeled as the East’s top three, Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero believes his squad should consistently be in the conversation.
“We feel like we’re right there,” Banchero recently said on ESPN. “We’re right there with [the Celtics, Knicks, and the Sixers].”
Banchero recalled last season as a great example for his argument. Despite the Magic entering the 2023-2024 regular season with low expectations, they remained in the playoff picture throughout the year. Orlando clinched a spot in the postseason and nearly punched their ticket to the second round.
“Everybody thought we were going to be a Play-In team and drop out the top of the East,” Banchero continued. “We finished strong and got the fifth seed and had a chance to really grab the two-seed at the end of the season. We were right there last year.”
The Magic turned a lot of doubters into believers by the end of their seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. With plenty of cap space to work with over the summer, the Magic made some key moves to improve their roster. Despite their changes coming with fewer praise compared to their rivals, Banchero is confident Orlando’s roster-building efforts will lead them down the right path.
“We got better this year. I got better—all of us got better,” the All-Star finished. “We got some new pieces, that’s going to help a lot. We’re trying to make some noise. I think we should easily be a top-four, top-three team and have a chance to win the East.”
After failing to make the playoffs three years in a row, the Magic finished 47-35 last year, landing the fifth seed. They ranked higher than the Sixers, who locked up the seventh seed through the Play-In.
The good news for Philly is that they have found plenty of success over Orlando in recent seasons, including last year. After winning three out of four in 2023, the Sixers swept the Magic with three victories last season.