NBA Star Paul George Speaks on State of Philadelphia 76ers
To say the Philadelphia 76ers have had a rough start to the 2024-2025 NBA season would be an understatement. With injuries affecting the team’s biggest stars, including Paul George, Joel Embiid, and even Tyrese Maxey at times, it took some time for the Sixers to finally gain a rhythm.
The month of December was a successful run for the Sixers. The team won nine out of 12 games throughout the month as they had an opportunity to get the big three on the court for more minutes.
The first two games of 2025 didn’t go as planned, but the Sixers managed to bounce back on Saturday night on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
After the win, NBA star Paul George spoke on the state of the Sixers 32 games in.
“The injuries just haven’t been on our side but I think we’re gelling. We’re starting to enjoy each other out on the floor. The stuff off the court is starting to trickle on the court and that’s a great sign.”
Without Joel Embiid against the Sacramento Kings, Paul George had one of his best outings as a Sixer. In 36 minutes, the nine-time All-Star produced 30 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Despite leading by double-digits throughout the night, the Sixers coughed up the opportunity to win in the end and lost by six.
Despite getting Embiid back in the mix against the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers didn’t have a chance on Thursday. A 34-point loss was in store for George and the Sixers.
Saturday’s game against an undermanned Brooklyn Nets team offered a great opportunity for George and the Sixers to bounce back. In 29 minutes, George produced 17 points, four rebounds, and six assists. He was one of five players to achieve double-digit scoring.
Philadelphia topped Brooklyn with a 123-94 victory. The Sixers moved to 14-19 before heading home to host the Phoenix Suns.