NBA Trade Idea for 15-Time All-Star Would Be Bad Look for Sixers
If star hunting was on the agenda for the Philadelphia 76ers, you could bet Kevin Durant would be on their radar. Not only does Durant remain a top talent, but he also brings championship experience to the table.
An ESPN report on Monday linked Durant to the Sixers, not because they are kicking around the idea of trading the Phoenix Suns forward, but because league personnel outside of Philadelphia suggested there is an expectation that Daryl Morey and the Sixers front office could pursue a Durant deal.
Expectations and reality are two different things. Still, nobody should underestimate the expectations. If Phoenix feels like they need to place a discount on Durant’s price tag, that’s something the Sixers should at least consider. After all, it’s all about value.
What Could the Framework of a Kevin Durant-76ers Trade Look Like?
In Bleacher Report’s latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft, one trade idea suggested the Sixers could move on from two first-rounders and Paul George. One of the picks is the third-overall selection in this year’s draft. The other would be in 2030, and it’s top-three protected.
For Philly, this is a bad idea. After missing the playoffs for the first time under Daryl Morey, the Sixers have felt a need to shift their strategy. Going younger around the supporting cast has become a priority. The rookie who gets taken with the third pick will be expected to play a role right away.
Adding Durant gives the Sixers one less athletic young guy, while making the core trio even older, as he is turning 37 before the season starts.
By no means did Paul George’s first season in Philly generate optimism moving forward, but cutting the cord this early would be just another example of the Sixers preventing themselves from having the continuity that Joel Embiid has been asking for over the past few years.
Plus, adding Durant wouldn’t guarantee a title for the Sixers. Since leaving the Golden State Warriors, Durant has linked with other stars in Brooklyn and Phoenix. The result? Zero Conference Finals appearances.
The biggest positive in this deal would be getting out of the final three years of Paul George’s contract and putting KD on the books for next year alone. Of course, that’s only a positive if the Sixers have serious buyer’s remorse. So far, nobody has suggested that’s the case.
It’s an idea—but probably not a good one right now.