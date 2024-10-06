NBA Veteran Praises Former Sixers Draft Pick's Growth
While the Philadelphia 76ers brought in a slew of new players in the offseason, they had to say goodbye to a whole group of players who had been regulars in the Wells Fargo Center for some time.
Two of the bigger names to leave were Tobias Harris and Paul Reed, with the latter having quite the devoted following among the Sixers faithful. Both players were snatched up by the Detroit Pistons in the offseason, with the 13-year veteran penning a two-year deal, while Reed's original contract with the Sixers will continue through his time in the Motor City.
While Detroit fans may be familiar with Harris given three seasons spent with the team, appearing in over 157 games for the Eastern Conference side, they may not be as familiar with Reed, who was only in his third season of being a regular for the Sixers.
Given that the two have spent four seasons together, Harris lauded praise on the 25-year-old, highlighting his gritty playstyle, doing all of the dirty work on the court.
“Paul Reed’s a heck of a player,” said Harris, "He’s been playing great. He’s just a guy that does everything on the floor, all the hustle plays. He’s stepping out, shooting the three ball, shooting it well. He works his tail off day in and day out.”
This constant work in practices was reflected in Reed's stats last season, scoring seven points while securing six rebounds per game, career highs in both categories.
Harris is proud of Reed's work ethic during his short time with their new team at this point, going as far as exclaiming that he is a player to be on people's radar.
“I’m proud of how he’s really been working here and showing what he can do,” explained the 13-year veteran, "He’s a player to watch out for, for sure.”
Harris and Reed will have a homecoming early on into their season, as the Sixers welcome the Pistons into the Wells Fargo Center in only their fourth game of the season, on October 30.