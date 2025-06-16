New Draft Prediction Sees Embiid Successor Delivered to Sixers
In a mock draft full of “chaos,” The Athletic’s Zach Harper doesn’t kick the tires on a potential Philadelphia 76ers trade up or back. Instead, the Sixers stay put and take on a prospect who would be viewed as Joel Embiid’s successor.
Khaman Maluach out of Duke has been frequently linked to the Sixers since they were in danger of missing out on their first round pick. With the Sixers in the range of five or six, Maluach was a common mock draft prospect for Philadelphia.
Since the Sixers landed the third pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, Maluach has been viewed as a possible reach at No. 3 by most outlets, leaving the Sixers to avoid taking the Duke big man.
In this case, that’s not the case. The Athletic predicts a highly unlikely swap between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks before the Sixers pass up on Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe for Maluach.
“We know Embiid is 31, his body simply doesn’t hold up, and the Sixers have to start wondering how much longer they can afford to roll with this process,” Harper explains. “Bringing in Maluach gives some clarity on what that succession plan looks like, and hopefully, he learns heavily from Embiid on a daily basis.”
It’s probably not too early to begin thinking about finding Embiid’s successor, especially since the 31-year-old just wrapped up his second surgery in under two years. The former MVP has appeared in just 50 games over the past two regular seasons. It’s unclear if the end is near, but it’s never too early to begin thinking about the future.
At the same time, the Sixers aren’t going into the draft thinking about finding a successor. They are simply looking to take the best player available. If they believe that’s Maluach at No. 3, then great! But if Daryl Morey’s draft board looks anything like everybody else’s, the Sixers are likely to land somebody like Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe.