All 76ers

New Draft Prediction Sees Embiid Successor Delivered to Sixers

A Duke big will be on the board when the Sixers are up at No. 3. Could a Joel Embiid successor get delivered to the team?

Justin Grasso

Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a mock draft full of “chaos,” The Athletic’s Zach Harper doesn’t kick the tires on a potential Philadelphia 76ers trade up or back. Instead, the Sixers stay put and take on a prospect who would be viewed as Joel Embiid’s successor.

Khaman Maluach out of Duke has been frequently linked to the Sixers since they were in danger of missing out on their first round pick. With the Sixers in the range of five or six, Maluach was a common mock draft prospect for Philadelphia.

Since the Sixers landed the third pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, Maluach has been viewed as a possible reach at No. 3 by most outlets, leaving the Sixers to avoid taking the Duke big man.

Khaman Maluac
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) during the first half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

In this case, that’s not the case. The Athletic predicts a highly unlikely swap between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks before the Sixers pass up on Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe for Maluach.

“We know Embiid is 31, his body simply doesn’t hold up, and the Sixers have to start wondering how much longer they can afford to roll with this process,” Harper explains. “Bringing in Maluach gives some clarity on what that succession plan looks like, and hopefully, he learns heavily from Embiid on a daily basis.”

It’s probably not too early to begin thinking about finding Embiid’s successor, especially since the 31-year-old just wrapped up his second surgery in under two years. The former MVP has appeared in just 50 games over the past two regular seasons. It’s unclear if the end is near, but it’s never too early to begin thinking about the future.

At the same time, the Sixers aren’t going into the draft thinking about finding a successor. They are simply looking to take the best player available. If they believe that’s Maluach at No. 3, then great! But if Daryl Morey’s draft board looks anything like everybody else’s, the Sixers are likely to land somebody like Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News