New 'Prime Candidate' for 76ers Emerges Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
Once the ping pong balls revealed the Philadelphia 76ers would pick No. 3 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, it seemed inevitable the Sixers would take on Rutgers star Ace Bailey.
Just weeks away from the draft, the narrative has shifted. There seems to be a new favorite emerging for the Sixers as the draft approaches.
According to ‘The Stein Line’ insider Jake Fischer, the “prime candidate” at this point for the third-overall pick appears to be VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor.
Since the Sixers will be in a position to potentially select Edgecombe at the end of the month, they’ve been doing their homework on the guard by bringing him in for a visit last week.
“Edgecombe is said to have impressed with his work ethic, personality and interviews,” Fischer wrote.
“He went to dinner with Morey and other Sixers higher-ups. Even Tyrese Maxey, sources say, flew in for the occasion. The Sixers are certainly intrigued by what type of defensive complement Edgecombe could provide their All-Star guard, sources say, in addition to his explosive upside on the offensive side of the ball.”
So far, Edgecombe has only met with the Sixers, according to the report. While that could change in the coming weeks, so far, the Baylor star doesn’t seem to have any more meetings on his schedule.
Edgecombe recently wrapped up a 33-game run at Baylor. During his freshman effort, he produced 15 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc.
Along with his scoring, Edgecombe has averaged six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and nearly one block per game.
A lot can change as the pre-draft weeks play out, but the Sixers seem to be showing a substantial amount of interest in Edgecombe. Since Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are widely expected to go back-to-back with the first and second picks, the Sixers will have an opportunity to take Edgecombe, Bailey, or any other prospect, while kicking around the idea of trading down