New York Knicks Cut Reunion With Former Sixers Veteran Way Short
Marcus Morris is on pace for a reunion with the New York Knicks in 2024-2025. At least, the league thought that was the case.
The former Philadelphia 76ers forward was on the free agency market for multiple months this past summer before agreeing to return to the Knicks for a run at training camp.
New York’s big trade on Friday night led the organization in a different direction.
According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the Knicks are waiving two players this weekend. Morris happens to be one of them. He loses his spot on the roster before getting the chance to suit up for the preseason.
The Philadelphia native spent time with three teams last season. When the 2023-2024 season started, Morris was entering his fifth year with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since he wasn’t playing, it was becoming increasingly clear Morris was in search of a trade. He got one quickly as the Sixers and the Clippers struck a late October deal to move the ten-time All-Star, James Harden.
Morris ended up in Philadelphia, packaged with a few of his LA teammates. Three out of the four players moved stuck with the Sixers throughout the entire 2023-2024 season. Morris, however, was traded for a second time at the 2024 deadline.
The Sixers struck a three-team deal with the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs. Morris ended up with the latter team but was waived right away. After hitting the free agency market, Morris landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a 10-day deal. After that expired, he inked a contract to stay on board for the remainder of the season.
Morris left the Sixers with 37 games of action. He averaged seven points and three rebounds while hitting on 40 percent of his threes. In 12 games with the Cavs, the veteran produced six points per game and hit on 41 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
The Knicks weren’t guaranteed to keep Morris on board beyond the preseason, as they offered the 35-year-old an Exhibit-9 deal. After making a blockbuster trade for Karl Anthony-Towns, the Knicks shook up the roster this week, leaving Morris to hit the free agency market once again.