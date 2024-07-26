All 76ers

Newly Signed Sixers Link Up for Offseason Workout

Two Philadelphia 76ers free agency additions linked up recently.

Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers had quite a productive free agency this summer. Not only did they re-sign a couple of key additions from last season, but they added the free agency market’s most notable star, Paul George.

This week, the Sixers officially introduced George as the newest member of the 76ers.

Then, he hit the gym with the recently re-signed Kelly Oubre out in LA.

“Let’s rock out, brother,” Oubre wrote on Instagram.

Oubre isn’t new to the Sixers’ organization. Last offseason, the veteran waited a while before making his next move after spending two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

The veteran signed a one-year contract with the Sixers. By the end of the season, Oubre noted that he felt the love from Philly and was certainly open to coming back for another run.

At the start of free agency, the Sixers retained Oubre on a short-term deal. He returns to the team after appearing in 68 games, picking up over 50 starts. Oubre averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field.

The veteran could potentially be in line for a starting position alongside George. After a run with the Los Angeles Clippers, George co-starred next to Kawhi Leonard and, eventually, James Harden. After averaging 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists in LA last year, George joins Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Oubre in Philly.

The addition of the nine-time All-Star gives the Sixers hope for a potential championship run in 2024-2025.

