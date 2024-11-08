Nick Nurse Reveals Lineup Adjustment Without Tyrese Maxey
During Wednesday night's match between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers, Tyrese Maxey left the match early due to an injury sustained to his right hamstring, bringing his 12-point outing to a close.
While Sixers' head coach Nick Nurse initially pulled the 24-year-old as a precautionary measure, it was later revealed that Maxey is set to miss more than a week due to his injury.
Given that Nurse is set to be without Maxey for the foreseeable future, he was destined to make changes to his lineup, and according to Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin, the Sixers head coach has made his mind up on what to do.
According to Carlin, the Sixers will opt to make an increase in Kyle Lowry and Reggie Jackson's minutes in the absence of the defending Most Improved Player.
Lowry seeing a bigger role shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given that he took Maxey's spot in the starting lineup five times last season in matches where the 24-year-old sat out.
Through the opening seven games of the season, the Philadelphia native is averaging eight points and three assists on 52 percent shooting from the field.
While Lowry has been a constant for the Sixers this season, the same can't be said for Jackson, who moved to Philadelphia in the offseason, only managing to appear in three games through Thursday night, putting up a total of three points in his 19 minutes on the court.
This isn't to look beyond what Jackson is capable of doing, having averaged ten points and four assists last season as part of the Denver Nuggets.
Philadelphia are set to finish their West Coast road trip on Friday night with a match against former Sixer guard JJ Reddick and the Los Angeles Lakers.