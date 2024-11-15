Orlando Magic Missing All-Star Player in NBA Cup Showdown vs 76ers
The Orlando Magic suffered a tough injury loss earlier this month. The All-Star forward Paolo Banchero had to go through testing to determine his playing status moving forward.
Unfortunately for Orlando, they didn’t receive favorable results from the testing weeks before their NBA Cup matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Banchero was diagnosed with a torn right oblique. He is sidelined “indefinitely” and won’t be re-evaluated until a four-to-six-week timeline has passed.
This year, the Sixers and the Magic are in the same group for the NBA Cup. Their group stage matchup takes place on Friday, November 15.
As expected, Banchero will not get the nod to play against the Sixers on Friday night.
Since entering the NBA, Banchero hasn’t spent too much time off the court. In two seasons, he made 152 appearances during the regular season. The Magic missed their All-Star just 12 times over the last two seasons. While it’s a small sample size, the Magic have a losing record in Banchero’s absence, winning just 33 percent of those matchups.
Over the last two years, the Sixers have found plenty of success against Orlando. During Banchero’s rookie season, the Sixers won all but one of their matchups against the Magic. Last year, the two teams met three times, and the Sixers swept Orlando.
Past records won’t matter much on Friday when the Magic and the Sixers first meet. The Magic are going to miss the All-Star, but the Sixers have found themselves in the same boat lately, missing Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.
Fortunately for the Sixers, two of the three All-Stars will be on board Friday night. Maxey joins Banchero on the injury report as he nurses a hamstring strain.