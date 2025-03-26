Patrick Beverley Lays Out his Potential NBA Finals Contenders
With teams having about 10 games to go in the regular season, all eyes are on the postseason. Before the playoffs get underway, one former Philadelphia 76ers guard laid out which teams he believes could hoist the championship trophy.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Patrick Beverley was asked to name his legit contenders this season. He ended up naming six teams, leaving off some notable squads. Among the top teams he mentioned were the Boston Celtics, LA Lakers, and Golden State Warriors.
Rounding out his list of possible contenders, Beverley went with the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers, and Denver Nuggets. The journeyman guard might have some bias with these selections, as he named a handful of his former teams.
The biggest teams that stand out of those not mentioned are the Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder. They sit in first place in each conference, and have been head and shoulders above the competition for the majority of the season.
Typically, when a team makes a big move in-season, they aren't thrown into the title conversation. However, that is not the case here. Beverley has faith in the Lakers and Warriors following their blockbuster trades for Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler.
One of Beverley's other former teams, the Sixers, entered the year with aspirations of being in this conversation. Unfortunately for them, they find themselves in a much different situation as the season comes to a close. Injuries derailed things from opening night, causing them to plummet in the standings.
Now, instead of fighitng for a title, the Sixers are hoping luck falls their way with draft lottery odds.