Paul George Announces Special Sixers Guest for Next Podcast Episode
Since becoming a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Paul George hasn’t wasted any time getting some of his new teammates to be a guest on his show, ‘Podcast P.’
A few weeks ago, George welcomed the All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey to the podcast. As the two held press conferences in Camden, New Jersey, to address their deals with the Sixers, they linked for an episode to reflect and address several topics.
Next week, Sixers guard Jared McCain will join the program.
George’s official podcast account made the announcement on Friday.
The Sacramento-born guard joins George in becoming one of the Sixers’ newest additions this summer. However, McCain’s NBA journey is just getting started.
Two years ago, McCain was a five-star recruit out of California. He attended Duke for the 2023-2024 NCAA season. As a freshman, McCain was an immediate starter.
Last year, McCain appeared in 36 games. Spending on average 31 minutes on the floor, McCain produced 14 points per game, along with five rebounds, and two assists. He shot 41 percent from deep, establishing himself as one of the most effecient three-point shooter entering the NBA.
After one season at Duke, McCain declared for the NBA Draft. He landed with the Sixers at 16th overall.
Although McCain enters a difficult situation as a rookie on a championship-hopeful team, he gets the opportunity to join a locker room with an All-Star trio of Joel Embiid, Maxey, and George. It appears McCain is already building chemistry with one of his most notable teammates as they participated in an episode of a podcast together.
The episode will be available on Monday, August 26.