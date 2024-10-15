Paul George Leaves 76ers-Hawks Preseason Game With Injury
As the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night for a preseason battle, the Sixers saw their star forward, Paul George, go down with a lower-body injury.
After George left the game in the second quarter, he did not return for the rest of the matchup.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Sixers confirmed the All-Star was dealing with a setback.
According to The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell, George is dealing with a left knee hyperextension. The severity of the injury is currently unknown.
Monday’s game marked George’s second preseason outing with the team. Last week, George made his debut with the Sixers in Iowa for the team’s preseason battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Checking in for three quarters of action, George went 8-15 from the field to score 23 points. His 26-minute shift was a promising look for the 76ers, who invested big in the former LA Clippers All-Star this past offseason.
On Saturday, the Sixers returned to the court for the second leg of a back-to-back set. Like most of the team’s veterans, George got the night off to rest up. He returned to the court on Monday in Atlanta.
George left the court after appearing in 12 minutes. He shot 3-5 from the field, knocking down his lone three-point attempt. He finished his night with eight points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
The Sixers are set to return to the court on Wednesday night to face the Brooklyn Nets. George’s playing status for the matchup is currently unclear.