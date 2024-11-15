Paul George’s Playing Status for 76ers-Magic Revealed
After taking on an undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers team at home, the Philadelphia 76ers plan to get some key reinforcements on Friday night against the Orlando Magic. One of them happens to be the nine-time All-Star forward Paul George.
According to the Sixers’ early injury report, George is not listed. Therefore, he is on pace to play after getting the night off earlier this week.
During the preseason, George went down with a hyperextended knee. An MRI revealed George was dealing with a bone bruise. As a result, he was ruled out for the rest of the preseason. The veteran ended up missing a chunk of time during the regular season as well.
After the Sixers went through five games, George made his debut against the Phoenix Suns on the road. He checked in for 31 minutes. George produced 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
For the next two games, George’s minutes restriction prevented him from playing more than 25 minutes. When the Sixers faced the Charlotte Hornets last Sunday, he saw another slight increase in playing time, but the restriction was still in play as he was sidelined for the team’s overtime period.
Earlier this week, George played alongside the All-Star center Joel Embiid for the first time. In a matchup against the New York Knicks, George appeared on the court for 32 minutes. He had his best game on the Sixers, scoring 29 points on 53 percent shooting. He made it a double-double outing by grabbing ten rebounds as well.
Although George’s minutes restriction was in play for his first five games on the Sixers, head coach Nick Nurse noted that George could see a normal shift on Friday night against the Magic after getting a night of rest against the Cavaliers.
Since his debut, George has averaged 17 points on 43 percent shooting from the field.
On Friday night, George will once again be joined by Joel Embiid. The veteran center was left off the injury report after getting a night of rest against Cleveland. The Sixers will get an opportunity to collect their third win of the year against the 7-6 Orlando Magic.