Paul George Powers Through Hornets With a First-Time Stat on 76ers

Dec 16, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) drives past Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Paul George’s Philadelphia 76ers era has gotten off to a slower start than anticipated. A lot of that had to do with personal setbacks, as well as health issues across the board for the team.

While the Sixers still find themselves in a tough spot, missing multiple key players to injuries, George managed to hit his stride and have his best scoring game as a Sixer on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Checking in for 39 minutes, George came second in shots taken for the Sixers by putting up 20 attempts from the field. Nine of his attempts came from deep.

George hit 13 shots, with six from beyond the arc. For the first time since joining the Sixers, George picked up his first 30-point outing.

He finished the game with 33 total points. He was just a couple of assists shy of a double-double after notching eight assists and also came down with five rebounds.

On George’s quest to a 30-piece, he also moved up an NBA historical leaderboard. Heading into the night, George was just outside of the Top 10 for threes made. He surpassed Jason Terry to get the tenth spot and is now eyeing the ninth spot held by Vince Carter.

Fortunately for George, his accomplishments were not spoiled. The Sixers managed to put the Hornets away for the third time this year. They advanced to 8-16 on the season with a 121-108 victory.

George came second in scoring overall, trailing his teammate Tyrese Maxey, who accounted for 40 points. Maxey also produced five rebounds and five assists.

The Sixers will get the next few days off before returning to the court on Friday night to host the Hornets for the second and final time this year.

