Paul George Reveals Former Star Teammate Endorsed Sixers Coach

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard endorsed Nick Nurse.

Feb 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and forward Paul George (13) look on in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and forward Paul George (13) look on in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Many wondered whether or not Kawhi Leonard would be supportive of Paul George’s decision to leave the Los Angeles Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Leonard understandably didn’t want to discuss George’s departure following a Team USA practice weeks ago, he made it clear that he doesn’t take issue with the nine-time All-Star’s decision.

Based on George’s introductory comments earlier this week, he not only had conversations with Leonard since his decision to choose the Sixers in free agency — but the two-time champion endorsed George’s new head coach.

Kawhi Leonard during his time playing for Nick Nurse on the Toronto Raptors.
Oct 30, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse shows forward Kawhi Leonard (2) a play during a break in the action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto defeated Philadelphia. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

“Kawhi spoke highly of him,” George said in regards to Nick Nurse. “Kawhi speaks, you listen. I’ve learned that.”

Leonard’s time playing for Nurse was short. After a long run with the San Antonio Spurs, Leonard was moved to Toronto ahead of the 2018-2019 NBA season. At the time, Nurse was a rookie head coach in the NBA who was on a clear short-term timetable with Leonard as his core player.

It’s safe to say the two had success in their short amount of time together.

Leonard would play 60 regular season games under Nurse. They went on a 24-game playoff run, which ended with the Raptors defeating the Golden State Warriors to collect the organization’s first NBA Finals victory.

The following summer, Leonard chose to leave the Raptors in free agency and joined the Clippers. He competed in LA alongside George for the last four seasons. Now, George will get his chance to play for Nurse.

“We’re still getting to know each other, but the time I’ve been around him, it’s been awesome,” George finished. “Again, one of those people you learn from, from afar. I see how hard his team plays, and the respect that players have for him goes a long way. … I have the utmost respect for Coach Nurse and I’m looking forward to being coached.”

