Paul George's Final Status for 76ers vs Trail Blazers Revealed
Coming off an upset victory over the Golden State Warriors Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home floor Monday night. As they prepare for their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, one of their key players has found themselves on the injury report.
Dating back to the end of January, Paul George has been dealing with a finger injury he suffered against the Chicago Bulls. After spending a brief stint on the sidelines, he's been able to return while wearing a protective covering.
Since this injury, George has been a common listing on the Sixers' injury report. While he's typically listed as available, things changed on Monday. He was downgraded to questionable and is a game time decision.
As tip-off gets closer, George's final status for Monday has been revealed. He will not suit up against the Blazers, missing his first game February 4th against the Dallas Mavericks.
George's absence leaves the Sixers shorthanded, as they'll be without two of their stars. Last week, the team announced that Joel Embiid will miss the remainder of the season due to lingering issues with his knee.
PG has been a key contributor for the Sixers as of late, posting at least 15 points in each of his last five games. He did a little bit of everything in Saturday's win over the Warriors, posting a stat line of 17 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
With George out of action, Nick Nurse will have to rely on players like Justin Edwards and Ricky Council IV to fill the void at forward. Tip-off between the Sixers and Blazers is slated for 7:00 pm Eastern Time.