Paul George’s Injury Report Status for 76ers-Suns Changes
On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers upgraded Paul George’s status on the injury report ahead of the team’s Monday night matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The nine-time All-Star went from out to questionable.
On Monday morning, George put his playing chances percentage at 90. Everything was headed in the right direction. Now, on the official injury report, George has been upgraded once again.
According to the Sixers, the veteran star forward is probable to make his debut with the team.
During the preseason, George appeared in two of six games. Although it was a small sample size, he led the Sixers in scoring with 16 points per game on 55 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from three.
Joel Embiid wasn’t on the floor to offer fans a preview of the new star trio in the East, but the George-Maxey combination lived up to the hype in limited time. Unfortunately, a hyperextended knee took George off the court in the second quarter of his second preseason game.
An MRI didn’t reveal anything significant, but George was diagnosed with a bone bruise. The Sixers missed him for their first two weeks of the regular season. All signs point to the veteran forward coming back on Monday night in Phoenix.
The Sixers invested a lot in George over the summer. After he declined his player option with the Los Angeles Clippers, the veteran hit the free agency market and landed a four-year deal worth over $200 million from the Sixers.
Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers need all the help they can get early on. Without two All-Stars in the lineup through the first five games, the Sixers have just one win on their record. It took a 40-plus-point Maxey masterclass and overtime for the 76ers to pick up their first win over the Indiana Pacers.
On Monday, George is expected to be the reinforcement they need.