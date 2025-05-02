All 76ers

Paul George’s ‘Podcast P’ Account Breaks Silence With Special Post

'Podcast P' had a special post for Paul George.

Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George before a game against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
With the popular NBA show ‘Podcast P’ on a hiatus, the social media account for the podcast has pretty much gone silent.

However, the silence was broken on Friday. The show sent out a special shout-out to the host, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, for his birthday.

via @PodcastPShow: Happy birthday to our guy PG 🎉

The last time the account posted was back in March, when George’s show wished NCAA star JuJu Watkins a speedy recovery.

George’s decision to shut down the podcast temporarily came as the Sixers were struggling throughout the back-half of their 2024-2025 NBA season.

It was a tough time for everybody, especially George, who was dealing with multiple injuries.

“It's no secret this season is up to this point, man, it hasn't been what we envisioned,” George told his listeners.

“I know my goal when I first signed with Philadelphia was to bring a championship to these amazing fans here. I still remain positive about that, and that is still the case, and where I'm coming from. With that being said, though, I want to let the ‘Podcast P’ family know that after today's episode with Dwight, I plan to take a break from the pod.”

The show hasn’t returned since its last episode in February.

George made it clear he wanted to get right mentally and physically. Eventually, the nine-time All-Star and the Sixers decided to call it a year for the veteran forward prematurely. George played his last game on March 4, when he checked in for 29 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.

After making the All-Star squad two years in a row, prior to joining the Sixers, George struggled to make it three consecutive seasons with an All-Star nod. The star forward appeared in just 41 games, posting averages of 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

George plans to make a full recovery and be back for the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season. As far as the podcast goes, the return is still unknown.

