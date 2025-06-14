Pelicans Insider Shuts Down Herb Jones' Trade Chances to Sixers
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a name to keep an eye on.
After an injury-filled season, the Pelicans made some major changes up top, revamping the front office. While they hoped to land a big lottery pick, New Orleans ended up with the seventh-overall pick in the upcoming draft. As a result, they’ve recently been linked to the Sixers as potential trade partners to move up to No. 3.
Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor has led the recent charge of Pelicans-Sixers trade rumors. After reporting that the Pelicans are move-up candidates on a recent episode of his podcast, O’Connor put together a hypothetical trade in his latest mock draft. In the mock framework, O’Connor added the veteran Herb Jones.
Is that a suggestion that Jones is available? That’s the rumor the public is buying. However, one New Orleans-based reporter calls it nonsense.
“I’m told from an NBA source that rumors and speculation of Herb Jones being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of NOLA moving up to No. 3 in the draft are ‘BS’,” writes NBC New Orleans’ Fletcher Mackel. “That talk is probably coming from Sixers who are trying to up the price for 3rd overall pick.”
For what it’s worth, Herb Jones being available is more of a prediction than a rumor at this stage of the pre-draft prcoess. But if the messaging coming out of New Orleans is true, the Sixers can probably assume that Jones would be off the table in a scenario that would include the third pick and Kelly Oubre, in exchange for the seventh pick and Jones.
Right now, the Sixers have plenty of paths they could take. Simply keeping the pick seems like the most realistic option right now, as the Sixers are interested in VJ Edgecombe and Ace Bailey, who will certainly be on the board when they go on the clock.
Moving back is also an option, if the Sixers prefer somebody like Tre Johnson, Khaman Maluach, or Kon Knueppel. Recently, a possible trade-up to No. 2 has been tossed out there as well. With the San Antonio Spurs expected to take Dylan Harper, the Sixers are interested in the Rutgers star.
Anything can happen between now and late June, when the draft takes place, but for the time being, it seems that the Sixers would struggle to land Herb Jones from New Orleans.