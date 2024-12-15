Pete Davidson Rocks Philadelphia Eagles Themed Hoodie at 76ers Matchup
Just moments before the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, comedian Pete Davidson was spotted courtside wearing a Philadelphia Eagles-themed hoodie.
The former Saturday Night Live star was representing the Eagles’ Senior Advisor to the General Manager, Dom “Big Dom” DiSandro, on his hoodie, which was designed by local company Art History.
Davidson sat courtside for most of the game as the Sixers took on the Pacers. While Philadelphia was trending in the right direction by winning their last two games before facing the Pacers, they had a tough outing in South Philly on Friday.
In the second quarter, the Sixers saw their All-Star center Joel Embiid leave for the locker room. He was ruled out for the rest of the game and later diagnosed with a sinus fracture. His timeline for a return is yet to be determined.
While the Sixers battled through the third quarter, their star rookie Jared McCain left the game to get evaluated for a possible concussion after he hit his head. McCain returned shortly after as he cleared protocol. While he was able to finish the game, the star guard was battling through a meniscus injury.
The Sixers ended up coming up short with a 121-107 loss.
The Wells Fargo Center wasn’t Davidson’s only destination on Friday. According to Page Six, Davidson was in attendance at the NFL commentator’s holiday party, which was attended by retired Eagles center Jason Kelce.
According to the report, Davidson joined Kelce and current Eagles player Jordan Mailata onstage. Kelce and Mailata were there to perform and promote the third Philly-themed holiday album, titled “A Philly Special Christmas Party.”