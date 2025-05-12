All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Lottery Pick Revealed

Where are the Sixers picking next month?

Justin Grasso

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of center court with the Philadelphia 76ers logo before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of center court with the Philadelphia 76ers logo before game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA Draft Lottery night is here and the results are in. The Philadelphia 76ers are going to go on the clock at next month’s draft with the No. 3 pick.

It’s been quite a while since the Sixers had a purpose on lottery night. After being playoff regulars for the past seven seasons, the Sixers are typically still competing or scouting beyond the lottery at this point in the year.

Unfortunately, the 2024-2025 season didn’t go as planned for the Sixers. Despite making some notable acquisitions, including the addition of Paul George last summer, the Sixers’ success on paper surely didn’t translate to the court.

Joel Embiid and Paul Georg
Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Paul George (8) defend against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A lot of Philly’s shortcomings came as a result of injuries. The star big man, Joel Embiid, appeared in just 19 games. As for George, his debut season would last 41 outings. Even Tyrese Maxey, who hasn’t played in fewer than 60 games in a season in his career before this year, saw the court for just 52 games.

The Sixers wrapped up the 2024-2025 season ranked 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 24-58 record. They were fifth overall in the NBA Draft Lottery standings. Before the lottery, the Sixers held a 10.5 percent chance of winning the No. 1 overall pick. They were set at 42 percent to get a top-four pick.

While the chances of losing their pick were low, the Sixers knew they needed to fall within the top six in order to keep the selection. Back in 2020, the Sixers included their 2025 first-rounder in the deal that got Al Horford off the books. Although the Sixers didn’t plan to keep the pick, as they anticipated making the playoffs in 2025, their season went in a different direction. Suddenly, keeping the pick became everything.

Moving up to No. 3 is a decent jump for the Sixers. They will follow the Dallas Mavericks, who won the lottery, and the San Antonio Spurs, who came in second.

The NBA Draft will take place on June 25 and 26.

More 76ers on SI

feed

You can contact Justin Grasso via e-mail: JustinGrasso32@gmail.com

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News