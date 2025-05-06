Philadelphia 76ers' Arena Gets Name Change

All 76ers

The Wells Fargo Center will be no more soon.

Oct 9, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers fans outside the Wells Fargo Center before home game against the San Jose Sharks. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
This fall, the Philadelphia 76ers are saying goodbye to the Wells Fargo Center.

On Tuesday, Comcast Spectator and Harris Blitzter Sports and Entertainment announced that the arena will re-named as Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The change goes into effect on September 1, 2025. It’s set to remain that way through the 2030-2031 season. It marks the fifth name for the arena since it opened up in 1996.

“Philadelphia is home to the most passionate fans in the country, and that competitive spirit is a perfect complement to the Xfinity Mobile brand,” said Steve Croney, Chief Operating Officer, Connectivity & Platforms, Comcast. “Xfinity Mobile is fueled by the largest and fastest WiFi network in America which will give our Philadelphia fans an unrivaled experience at one of Philadelphia’s legendary sports and entertainment venues.”

The Sixers and the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers will continue competing at the Xfinity Mobile Arena while working together on building a new home.

Back in January, the managing groups of the Sixers and the Flyers announced a joint venture to “build a world-class arena” in South Philadelphia. Initially, the Sixers were set to branch out on their own by building an arena downtown in a Market East location.

Although the city approved the 76 Place project, HBSE and Comcast Spectator ultimately agreed to a 50-50 venture to stay within the South Philly Complex alongside the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The new arena will take years to build, leaving the Sixers and the Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for the time being.

