Former Philadelphia 76ers G League Champ Lands New NBA Deal
Will former Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung finally land his big break in the NBA? The 25-year-old takes one step closer, as he’s getting another opportunity to carve out a role on a roster.
On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the high-flying guard was set to sign a deal with the Orlando Magic. Per the report, McClung’s new deal is partially guaranteed. Therefore, his spot on the roster is not necessarily a lock.
That’s nothing new for McClung, who entered the 2023-2024 NBA season in a similar position. Last September, McClung inked a deal with the Magic, joining them for training camp and the preseason. When Orlando submitted its final roster in late October, McClung didn’t make the cut.
Shortly after, McClung returned to his NBA roots in the NBA G League. He inked a deal with the Osceola Magic, an affiliate of Orlando’s.
Prior to his journey with the Magic’s organization, McClung had quite a run as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. He started the 2022-2023 NBA season as a member of the Delaware Blue Coats. As the All-Star break approached, McClung landed a two-way deal from the 76ers. He was able to represent the franchise at the 2023 NBA Dunk contest, where he took home the trophy.
On the Blue Coats, McClung appeared in 31 games during the regular season. He averaged nearly 20 points on 55 percent shooting from the field and 47 percent from three. In the NBA G League Playoffs, McClung produced 25 points per game, helping lead the Blue Coats to an NBA G League Finals victory.
At this stage in his career, McClung is established as a star in the developmental program and one of the best dunkers the game has seen. He’s a two-time Slam Dunk champion. McClung also has other notable accolades, such as NBA G League Champion, NBA G League MVP, NBA G League Rookie of the Year, and many more.
Unfortunately, a lack of playing time at the main level has prevented McClung from sticking with a team long-term. During the 2021-2022 season, McClung appeared in two games with the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Sixers, he had two appearances at the end of the 2022-2023 run. McClung averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 45 percent shooting with that small sample size.
Perhaps a strong training camp and preseason showing could help McClung stick around in Orlando.