Philadelphia 76ers Coach Addresses Important Joel Embiid Concern

Will Joel Embiid have to wear a mask?

Justin Grasso

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before a basketball game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
For the second game in a row, Joel Embiid was healthy enough to compete for the Philadelphia 76ers.Last Sunday, the big man returned to the court from a seven-game absence to face the Chicago Bulls.

After getting a few days off to rest up, Embiid was on board to face the Indiana Pacers in the following matchup, which took place on Friday.

Embiid’s night against Indiana would last just 17 minutes. After getting hit in the face late in the second quarter, Embiid took an early trip back to the locker room ahead of halftime.

When the Sixers came out for the second half, Guerschon Yabusele started in Embiid’s place. That was a key sign the Sixers could be without Embiid for the remainder of the game. Just a few minutes into the second half, the team confirmed that was the case.

After the matchup, the Sixers revealed the big man’s diagnosis was a sinus fracture. He was set to undergo further evaluation over the weekend. Following Sunday’s practice session, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse addressed the situation, making it clear that Embiid was not ruled out for the Monday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets just yet at that time.

Eventually, Embiid did pop up on the injury report. He is not on pace to play this week. However, it seems the Sixers are hopeful he’s not facing a long absence. As far as wearing a mask again goes, Nick Nurse mentioned that could be a possibility moving forward.

"I think that's certainly a possibility,” Nurse told reporters via Sixers Wire. “He’s certainly done that before, but I don't know that. Nobody’s told me that, ‘Yes, it's going to be a mask situation, for sure.’ Nobody's told me that. I think it's really 50/50."

The Sixers are looking to be without Embiid for a handful of games. After Monday’s game, the Sixers return to the court on Friday to host the Hornets. After that, they’ll hit the road and take on the Cleveland Cavaliers the following night.

Embiid's status moving forward remains the biggest question mark for the Sixers at the moment.

