Philadelphia 76ers Coach Provides Promising Paul George Injury Update
As the Philadelphia 76ers navigate the second half of the regular season schedule, they find themselves without the services of one of their star players. A little over a week removed from injuring his finger against the Chicago Bulls, Nick Nurse provided a promising update.
George played just nine minutes in the Sixers' January 25th win over the Bulls before having to exit. He injured the fifth finger on his shooting hand after getting it awkwardly caught on an opposing player. Since then, the All-Star forward has been spotted wearing a split as he recovers from the tendon injury.
Following their hard fought matchup with the Denver Nuggets Friday, Nick Nurse opted not to have the team practice on Saturday. However, he stated pregame Sunday that a lot of guys still got a lot of individual work in. Among those to do so was PG, which led to a promising update from the Sixers coach. He stated that George continues to progress towards making his return to the lineup.
"He's got the splint or bandage or cast or whatever you want to call it," Nurse said. "He has played in some live situations with it. I think he's getting closer to ready to go."
This is George's second stint on the sidelines this season. The first came earlier in the year after injuring his knee against the Memphis Grizzlies. His exit against the Bulls was tough timing, as George looked like he was finding a groove with his new team. Across 10 games in the month of January, he averaged 20.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 4.6 APG while shooting 47% from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc.
George was ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics and it remains unclear when he'll officially be back in action for the Sixers.