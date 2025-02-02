Philadelphia 76ers Could Get Key Reinforcement vs Celtics
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have lacked depth in the frontcourt. Not only has Joel Embiid spent a lot of time off the court, but so has the offseason acquisition Andre Drummond.
As the Sixers approach their Sunday night game against the Boston Celtics, they hope to get Drummond back as a key reinforcement when they take on their Atlantic Division rival.
According to the official NBA injury report, Drummond has been upgraded to questionable. He has a chance to make his return after missing a stretch of games.
For the first couple months of the season, Drummond was healthy and available for the most part. Before the Sixers reached December, he missed just one game.
Although he was out for the first two games of December, he appeared in seven straight. The December 23 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs is when Drummond suffered his toe injury. Since then, he’s been in and out of the lineup.
Drummond would miss three games in a row after the Spurs victory. He returned for a 20-minute shift against the Sacramento Kings on New Year’s Day before taking off the second night of a back-to-back in Golden State.
On January 4, Drummond faced the Brooklyn Nets for eight minutes. He then went on to miss six games in a row. While the big man saw the court for over 20 minutes in two of the next three games after that stretch of absences, Drummond hasn’t seen the floor since.
Friday’s loss against the Denver Nuggets marked five absences in a row for Drummond.
With the Sixers down Joel Embiid still, they could use a reinforcement to help out the combination of Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona.
The Sixers and the Celtics will tip at 6 PM ET.