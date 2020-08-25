SI.com
Philadelphia 76ers: Is GM Elton Brand in the Clear?

Justin Grasso

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers expectedly made a tough decision regarding the future of their franchise. After seven seasons, the Sixers fired their head coach, Brett Brown, as they look forward to a fresh start. Leading up to the decision to fire Brown, many suspected there could be even more changes -- deeper than the head coaching position.

Considering the Sixers had awkward roster construction during the 2019-2020 season, it was believed that General Manager Elton Brand's job could potentially be on the line as well. At this point, however, that doesn't seem to be the case.

On Monday morning, as reports loomed regarding Brown's inevitable firing, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that contrary to popular belief, Elton Brand has "maintained a healthy relationship with ownership," and is "well-respected around the league." While the Sixers reportedly plan to make further changes, beyond the head coaching position, it seems Brand's job is safe at the moment.

"The 76ers' senior leadership -- including general manager Elton Brand -- will begin exploring changes in the front-office structure," Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Monday night. "The franchise's plan is that Brand will continue to oversee basketball operations, sources said, but the personnel and structure in the front office is undergoing significant evaluation and change is looming."

It's unclear how far the 76ers will go to make changes within the front office, but it's going to be a busy offseason for Philly as they have to make the right moves carefully. Although a first-round sweep in the playoffs this year makes it feel like the Sixers' championship window is closing, the team still has a ton of potential moving forward. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

