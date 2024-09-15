Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Throws First Pitch at Phillies Game
On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the Philadelphia Phillies game.
It marked the first time McCain got a chance to get in front of a large crowd of Philly fans since his name was called on draft night in Brooklyn back in June.
The scene at Citizens Bank Park was a preview of what’s to come. Next month, McCain will suit up and take the court at the Wells Fargo Center across the street for his first NBA campaign.
In a custom McCain jersey, the rookie had a chance to show off his arm.
The first-round pick is getting warmed up for a big 2024-2025 NBA season.
Right now, McCain’s role isn’t clear. Although he’s a first-rounder who was selected just outside of the lottery, McCain enters a tough situation with the Sixers as he lands on a playoff contender with championship goals.
At Duke, McCain started in 36 games for his freshman campaign. He knocked down 46 percent of his shots and drilled 41 percent of his threes. The young guard produced 14 points per game. On the glass, McCain averaged five rebounds per game. He dished out two assists on a nightly basis.
Over the summer, McCain competed for the Sixers during the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer League runs. In Vegas, McCain averaged nearly ten points per outing. He struggled with his shot, making just 29 percent of his attempts from the field and only 19 percent of his threes. McCain averaged four rebounds and two assists throughout the summer.
McCain’s warmup run won’t affect the way he’s viewed throughout his first NBA training camp. Next month, McCain will get a chance to bounce back in the Bahamas and throughout the preseason. While he’s not guaranteed minutes at the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the rookie is motivated to crack the rotation at some point next season.