What's the Kings' Price Tag for Buddy Hield?

What will it take to get Buddy Hield on the 76ers?

The Philadelphia 76ers' revamped front office showed a willingness to surround their two All-Stars with reliable shooters. Last week, Daryl Morey and Elton Brand worked out trades to pick up Seth Curry and Danny Green while drafting Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe.

While the 76ers could head into the 2020-2021 NBA season feeling satisfied with the state of the roster, there are other potential moves to be made. Lately, we've heard the Sixers were linked to several unlikely trade candidates such as James Harden, Zach LaVine, and Bradley Beal.

But could the Sixers still try and work out a trade for Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield? Ahead of last season's trade deadline, Hield was linked as a potential trade candidate for the Sixers. As we know, Philly didn't go there.

While Buddy Hield-Sixers talks have gone quiet as of late, the veteran guard is still reportedly seeking a trade this offseason. What would it take for Philly to land the former sixth-overall pick, who has drained 41-percent of his three-point shots in four seasons?

According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, there are mixed opinions on Hield's trade value from several teams around the league. When it comes to the Kings, the belief is that their organization would probably seek “a good young player or players and draft picks" for Hield.

Before, there was an ounce of hope the Kings would be open to taking on Al Horford's salary as they were strong contenders to sign the veteran big man last offseason. At this point, Horford's contract is on Oklahoma City's books now.

The 76ers have several young players who could interest Sacramento, but is it really worth sending young players and picks, or possibly Tobias Harris in exchange for Hield, who is owed over $82 million for the next four seasons?

While Hield's career three-point percentage is promising, his reduced role last year, compiled with the issues he's had with multiple coaches over the last couple of seasons in Sacramento, is slightly alarming. Especially for the Sixers, who now employ former Kings head coach, Dave Joerger.

Based on talks around the league, it seems Hield's trade market isn't quite what the Kings expected or wanted due to his contract. A fresh start for Hield seems needed, but the price tag mixed with the possible red flags makes it difficult for the Sixers -- or any other possible inquiring team to risk paying up for the 27-year-old guard.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_